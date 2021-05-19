Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has disclosed that she will never revive her relationship with her community husband, Jerad Nevaton.

Interacting with her fans during a question-and-answer session, Lillian said when she is done with a relationship, she doesn’t look back.

“When I’m done, I don’t look back. Leopards don’t change their spots,” she responded to a fan.

Lillian further branded her ex-husband, Jared Nevaton, a liar and hinted that when they were in love, she came to learn that he had other wives after 2 years.

“I can’t stand liars and especially men who deny their wives… just speak your truth and say you are married if you are not ati you are dating a guy and then you find out after 2 years he has not one but three wives! Haiwezi!” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST