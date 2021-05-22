Saturday, May 22, 2021 – The sports fraternity and Kenyans at large are mourning the death of legendary Rugby player and former Kenya Seven’s coach, Benjamin Ayimba.

Benja, as he was fondly referred to, passed away on Friday evening at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cerebral malaria.

As Kenyans come to terms with the untimely death of the sports icon, who was the most decorated Kenya 7s head coach after guiding Shujaa to its first-ever World Rugby Sevens Series Main Cup title in 2016 at the Singapore 7, his baby mama and actress, Gloria Nyaboke Moraa, has joined Kenyans in mourning the fallen warrior.

Taking to Instagram, the former Tahidi High actress said that she feels like she’s ‘in a bad dream’ as she still grapples with the coach’s death.

“I am angry because I can’t slap you back to reality,

“I am sad because I don’t know what I am going to tell your boys because they know you went to work far away and will come back one day. Rest well Otieno, I hope you made peace with God because I prayed the novena and asked God to give you a chance to make things right.

“I guess my prayers were in vain. This is numbing,” read Moraa’s first post.

Moraa and Ayimba parted ways after seven years where they were blessed with two handsome boys.

In 2020, the actress dragged Ayimba to court, accusing him of unfairly and unreasonably neglecting and abandoning their two boys after failing to pay for their upkeep and rent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST