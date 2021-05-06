Home Forum What do women do with these cucumbers? They are selling like hotcakes... What do women do with these cucumbers? They are selling like hotcakes (PHOTO) May 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Unique scenes as a newlywed couple and their bridesmaids are ferried in a tractor (VIDEO). Vituko: Wedding ruined as groom’s jilted baby mama storms in and attempts to attack his newlywed wife (VIDEO). Adui ya mwanamke ni mwanamke: Women harass a hot slay queen in the streets claiming she was indecently dressed (VIDEO) Here’s a video of a drunk mzungu who refused to wear a mask and tried to attack a guard at Chandarana Supermarket in Ngara. Video of brainwashed congregants fighting the devil with kicks and blows after their pastor instructed them to do so – MADNESS! Kenyan men nursing heartbreak as NADIA MUKAMI flaunts her Mhindi boyfriend and showers him with praises. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow