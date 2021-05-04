Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has joined Siaya Senator, James Orengo, in poking holes on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Speaking at the floor of the House on Tuesday, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma County Senator, said the bill contains several provisions that will erode the gains the country has made.

Wetangula said the provisions are a clawback and should be changed by parliament to realign them to the Constitution.

“That is why I don’t agree with proponents that we cannot amend this Bill. If you read Article 257 to the latter, nothing ousts the authority of Parliament to amend any bill, including a bill such as this,” he said.

The senator took issue with the second schedule of the Bill that creates 70 constituencies, creation of the Judiciary Ombudsam, scrapping of 47 woman rep positions in the National Assembly, and creation of the Youth Commission.

“I don’t understand why we are creating a Youth Commission. We have so many laws that govern our youth. Kenyans must learn to understand that youth is neither a disadvantage nor a disability. It is a transit state in human life,” he said.

The vocal lawmaker, a lawyer by profession, questioned the constitutionality, rationale, and criteria for the creation and allocation of 70 constituencies to some 47 counties.

“I went through all the submissions from the 47 counties, I have not found anywhere, request by any Kenyan for 70 additional constituencies,” he said.

Wetangula now joins Siaya Senator James Orengo who is maintaining that the BBI must be amended to put it in line with the current constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST