Monday May 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally broken his silence after the push for constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) hit a roadblock after a five-bench High Court declared it null and void.

While addressing residents in Gem Constituency, Siaya, Uhuru expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved in a matter of time in the Court of Appeal.

“What is before us we will sort out, I am sure. If we have lawyers like Senator Orengo, can we really be defeated?” he posed.

He added that the BBI process was for the benefit of all Kenyans beyond his agreement with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“BBI is not helping Raila and his family. BBI is not helping Uhuru. It is for bringing justice for every Kenyan. And that is what I am pleading with you, please come out and support it,” he urged.

The Siaya Senator had been tapped to join the BBI defence team barely weeks after fallout with ODM leader Raila Odinga over some sections contained in the document.

Orengo openly defied Raila for his support of the addition of 70 new constituencies which are expected to expand the already stretched wage bill.

The two leaders held a meeting and shortly after, Orengo took to social media to affirm that his allegiance to his party leader was unshaken.

The Kenyan DAILY POST