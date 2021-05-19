Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – The embattled Judiciary has come out to defend its record in dispensing justice to the public, saying it is unmatched.

This is after a section of Kenyans, especially those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, questioned who the Judiciary was serving after 5 High Court Judges rendered the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was touted as a people-driven initiative, unconstitutional, null and void; a ruling that has seen judges threatened and attacked from right, left and center.

The five judges who rendered a blow to BBI include Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka, and Chacha Mwita.

In a statement, the judges maintained that they will not be shaken by threats but would continue dispensing their mandates to the public.

This comes even as they demanded that investigations be opened into the attacks and that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and CS Fred Matiangi provide them with enough security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST