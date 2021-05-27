Thursday, May 27, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has responded to Mt. Kenya governors who attacked him over his coronation as Mt Kenya Spokesman.

Some politicians from Mt. Kenya, among them Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), and William Kabogo (former Kiambu Governor) appeared uncomfortable with Muturi being the Mt. Kenya spokesman.

However, they agreed that it was important to unite residents of Mt Kenya so that they could lobby for their interests in the run-up to the next general elections.

In a statement yesterday, Muturi welcomed the move to commence discussions on who will be taking the mantle from President Uhuru Kenyatta after he retires in 2022.

“It is fortuitous that the Mt Kenya governors and the leaders who spoke today have echoed my calls for the conversation of uniting our region, and the country,” Muturi’s statement read.

“Ultimately, this is the beginning of an important national conversation that begins in our respective homes and is consequently extended to the national level.”

“In the end, it is about a united Nation; and we can only get there if we genuinely talk with each other, as one people from one Nation,” he added.

Muturi’s coronation has triggered a debate on the political future of the Mt Kenya region, which is divided along party lines and personal interests.

