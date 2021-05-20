Thursday, May 20, 2021 – The frosty relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, has once again erupted after the Juja by-election which was clinched by Tanga Tanga’s George Koimburi.

Many political pundits have termed Tanga Tanga’s victory as a wake-up call to the Son of Jomo who is quickly losing Mt Kenya region to DP and his apologists.

Barely a day after Tanga Tanga won the Juja poll, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, addressed his followers through an online live show where he spoke about Uhuru and Ruto’s relationship.

According to Kuria, the DP has tried to speak with his boss but it is yet to work.

Kuria has also said the handshake between Uhuru and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is the genesis of the rivalry between Uhuru and Ruto.

Moreover, the Gatundu South legislator revealed that President Uhuru used to listen and consult the DP on matters affecting the country but that is now a daydream.

Kuria jokingly asked Raila to give Uhuru back to his team.

“We Baba, we want our Uhuru back,” asserted Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST