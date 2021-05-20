Thursday, May 20, 2021 – The recent by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii Ward are turning out to be something else for the Jubilee Party after it lost all the seats.

In Bonchari, the ODM candidate beat his UDA and Jubilee counterparts to emerge the winner despite President Uhuru Kenyatta having used a lot of resources campaigning for the Jubilee candidate.

The same was the case in Juja and Rurii in which candidates allied to Deputy President William Ruto won over their Jubilee counterparts.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Vice Chairman, David Murathe, have since been embroiled in running battles with Uhuru Kenyatta who is seeking answers to the Jubilee losses even as they seek to earn his trust again.

According to Murathe, ODM win on Bonchari came as no surprise to him because the region is dominated by ODM and Jubilee could only do so much.

“This is politics my friend; Bonchari, for example, was not our seat, it was a PDP seat; the region is dominated by ODM and it won, what is the big deal?” Murathe argued.

The two leaders also blamed Ruto and his allies for rigging Jubilee in Juja and Rurii.

The Kenyan DAILY POST