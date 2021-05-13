Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Murang’a County residents have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect their decision to say NO to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying they have other important issues to deal with.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at Ihura stadium, the residents said they sent Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata and Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, to represent them and vote NO for the BBI in Parliament.

The two legislators voted NO for the document and said they had been sent by their electorate to vote NO.

The residents also warned Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, against sponsoring goons saying they will teach them a lesson that they will never forget.

Sabina wa Chege was accused of hiring goons to condemn Kang’ata and Ndindi in Muranga on Wednesday.

However, the demonstrations failed to materialize after Murang’a town residents beat the goons and chased them away.

“We want to tell Uhuru not to waste his time campaigning for BBI in Murang’a.

“He should go to Nyanza and Western Kenya because we don’t want BBI,” said Isabella Wanjiru, an ardent supporter of Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST