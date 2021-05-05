Wednesday May 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have ruled out the United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) request to hold peace talks after Jubilee moved to sever their coalition ties.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto, through UDA’s Secretary-General, Veronica Maina, had urged the registrar of political parties to grant more time for Jubilee and UDA to proceed with arbitration to solve their differences.

In a statement yesterday after meeting for two consecutive days, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe detailed the National Management Committee (NMC) decision on cutting links with UDA.

According to Murathe, NMC resolved to kick out UDA but would also refrain from political battles with their sister party.

He argued that UDA was a distractor towards the 2022 General Elections and their tactics were aligned towards distorting Jubilee’s agenda.

“UDA is no longer a coalition partner. There is no need for more conversations on that issue. We won’t engage in battles with UDA as long as they don’t flout the Jubilee code of conduct through insubordination and abusing leadership.

“It’s up to the UDA to decide whether they want to continue with their party, which may force us all to proceed to by-elections. But remember, this is unnecessary. Let us both focus on growing our parties,” Murathe declared.

The decision by Jubilee was based on the claim that UDA officials, who were part of the joint committee that formed the Jubilee coalition agreement, had changed when UDA was renamed from the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).

The Kenyan DAILY POST