Monday, May 10, 2021 – The simmering war in ODM pitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo over some illegalities in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) just got complicated.

This is after they were joined by ODM Deputy Party Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in bashing Raila’s stand on BBI, especially on the creation of additional 70 constituencies.

Speaking yesterday after holding a two-hour meeting at Oparanya’s home in Kakamega, the trio vowed never to follow Raila Odinga blindly like cows

They accused a number of high-ranking ODM officials of misleading Raila into endorsing an illegality in BBI. However, they revealed that they still supported the ODM party.

They asked the former premier to be “wary of people who want to ruin the party’s chances of forming the next government.”

“We are in ODM by faith and Mr. Odinga is our unequivocal leader. However, we won’t allow a few people to deceive him,” stated Otiende Amollo.

