Tuesday, 18 May 2021 – City businessman, Peter Waweru, has revealed why he divorced his wife Zippy Njoki and fell in love with controversial Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru.

According to Peter, their marriage started having problems after his ex-wife became an alcoholic.

When he met Waruguru – whom he described as his childhood friend, he confided in her about his marital woes and they started dating.

He revealed that he parted ways with his wife two years ago but he takes care of his children.

“Since Waruguru was single and I was not comfortable with my marriage due to irreconcilable differences with my wife, mostly alcoholism issues, we started dating,” he said.

“We differed with my wife because she has turned into an alcoholic and I decided to leave and look for a legal way to take care of my children,” he added.

Njoki and Waweru had been married for 10 years before their marriage crumbled in 2019.

Waweru said their parents tried to resolve the issues but it was not possible.

He also denied that he had gone to evict his ex-wife last week from their home in Mombasa while in the company of his current wife, Waruguru.

He said he had gone to visit his kids with his sister and Cate was not there.

“I have three kids and since I’m taking care of them, I had visited my children and later stories were shared online that I had gone there to beat her. I was accompanied by my sister and Cate was not there,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST