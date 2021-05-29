Saturday, 29 May 2021 – Prolific TV journalist, Larry Madowo, is in Congo to report the volcanic eruption at Mt Nyiragongo, which has left thousands of people displaced and scores dead.

When it comes to live reporting, Larry doesn’t disappoint and this is part of the reason that CNN poached him from BBC.

The seasoned TV journalist has a unique way of delivering the news with gusto when reporting live.

His commanding voice also keeps the viewers glued to their television sets.

Madowo shared a short clip reporting live from Mt Nyiragongo where the volcanic eruption has been taking place and his followers showered him with praises for raising the Kenyan flag high at CNN.

As usual, Larry has delivered on this crucial assignment.

Watch the clip below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.