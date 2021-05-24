Monday, May 24, 2021 – Over the weekend, there was a concert at Carnivore dubbed The Wave that flopped badly.

The event that was graced by renowned Kenyan artists among them CMB Prezzo was organized by Shaffie Weru’s Royal Entertainment company in conjunction with a local betting company.

However, things didn’t go as expected after fans failed to attend.

Washed-up rapper, CMB Prezzo, landed at Carnivore in a chopper hoping to pull a stunt but he was embarrassed badly after he met an empty crowd.

Only a handful of slay queens were seen at the flopped event.

Watch video.

