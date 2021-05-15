Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has offered a piece of advice to president Uhuru Kenyatta after a five-Judge bench declared the Building Bridges Initiate(BBI) bill null and void.

During the Thursday ruling, justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka declared the BBI process unconstitutional.

“A declaration is hereby made that the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 cannot be subjected to a referendum before the IEBC carries out a nationwide registration exercise,” part of the ruling read.

Speaking about the historic ruling, Kamotho, a renowned lawyer in Nairobi, warned Uhuru against punishing the five Judges for making the ruling that was welcomed by millions of Kenyans.

He said if Uhuru touches one of the Judges, a revolution may erupt and this may send the country into bloodshed.

Waiganjo concluded by saying “The ruling was a well-reasoned monumental jurisprudential piece that shall be studied over years,”

