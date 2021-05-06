Thursday, May 6, 2021 – There was drama after a jilted baby mama turned up at a wedding and attempted to disrupt it after her baby daddy married another woman.

The aggrieved lady, who was breathing fire like a wounded lioness, stormed the wedding during celebrations with their little daughter and confronted the newlywed couple.

She accused her baby daddy of failing to provide for their daughter.

In a video shared online, some guests are seen trying to restrain the lady as her baby daddy scampers to safety with his newlywed wife.

Here’s the video.

