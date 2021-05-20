Thursday, May 20, 2021 – A chief was left with an egg on his face after he was nabbed by members of the public bribing voters in the just concluded Bonchari by-elections.

The rogue chief was reportedly working under the instructions of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Matiang’i allegedly sent chiefs to polling stations to bribe voters to vote in favour of Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore, who lost to ODM candidate Pavel Oimeke.

The vocal CS reportedly wanted to use Bonchari by-elections to cement his position as the Gusii kingpin.

A video shared online shows the chief being confronted by irate members of the public after they nabbed him with bundles of notes stuffed in his clothes, which he was using to bribe voters.

Kenyans on Twitter have since started a hashtag, urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Matiang’i after he attempted to bungle Bonchari by-elections.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST