Thursday, May 21, 2021 – Decades ago, young ladies were very hardworking, unlike today when most ladies want things the easy way.

In this throwback video that was taken in the 1920s, some young Kikuyu girls are seen busy tilling family land.

A lot has changed over the years since most young ladies are now busy massaging sponsors’ bellies in lodgings instead of doing something productive with their lives.

Watch this priceless video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST