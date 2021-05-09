Sunday, May 9, 2021 – A video of Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Rachel, gifting her Nigerian in-laws during her daughter’s dowry negotiations held on Saturday at their official Karen residence has surfaced.

In the video, Mama Rachel is seen gifting her in-laws 2 litres of cooking oil and a plate.

She was being assisted by some women believed to be her village mates.

The women sang traditional songs as Mama Rachel gifted her in-laws.

According to the reports, the gifts symbolize that June loves eating a lot and cooking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST