Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – Former Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama, is selling his worn match jerseys to support the ailing Baby Ayah.

Baby Ayah, who is 18 months old, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disease that kills nerve cells and causes infants’ muscles to waste away, leading to difficulty in swallowing and breathing.

The baby needs one of the most expensive drugs in the world which cost Ksh 230 million to save her life.

Several celebrities have come out to help in fundraising for the huge medical bill and Wanyama has not been left behind.

The renowned footballer donated his three worn and signed match jerseys to be sold to the highest bidder.

One of the jerseys has already been sold at Ksh 110,000.

“As promised over the weekend, Ayah’s uncle wa football, aka uncle Vic, aka uncle @victorwanyama offered us three, 3 worn match jerseys signed by him.One Jersey has already been sold for kshs.110,000. Please place your bid before Saturday for the remaining two jerseys.

The highest bidder gets a tshirt. Please leave a thank you message to our Victor’’ a post on Baby Ayah’s fundraising page on Instagram reads.

Here are the jerseys.

