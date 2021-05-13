DevOps Engineer

Responsibilities

Design and Govern a DevOps Strategy by recommending a migration and consolidation strategy for DevOps Tools based on MS Azure technology.

Working with QA, Developers and other teams, Come up with a Quality strategy, secure development process and tool integration strategy.

Implement DevOps Development Processes through an effective designing of version control strategy.

Write application deployment automation using industry standard deployment and configuration tools.

Implementing and managing build infrastructure and managing application configuration and secrets.

Implement Continuous Integration by managing code quality and security policies, implementing a build strategy including container builds.

Implement Continuous Delivery by designing a release strategy and setting up a release management workflow.

Implementing the relevant deployment pattern and scaling a release pipeline to deploy multiple endpoints (such as deployment groups, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure App Service).

Implement Application Infrastructure by coming up with an effective infrastructure and configuration management strategy, implementing infrastructure as code, managing Azure Kubernetes service infrastructure.

Implement Continuous Feedback by recommending and designing system feedback mechanisms, implementing process for routing system feedback to development teams and optimizing the feedback mechanism.

Qualifications

Possess Bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer science/Mathematics or a related engineering discipline

2+ years’ relevant experience in developing DevOps solutions based on MS Azure technology.

Strong experience with Azure Administration and Azure development and expert in at least one of them.

Must be able to design and implement DevOps practices for version control, compliance, infrastructure as code, configuration management, build, release, and testing by using Azure technologies.

Good experience required on Azure including Kubernetes, Containers, Dockers, Web App, etc.)

Good experience with open source technologies, Linux, Helm, Nginx

Experience on third-party continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) systems is essential.

Ability to communicate complex technical requirements and information in an understandable manner to senior executives.

Strong aptitude for learning new technologies and analytics techniques.

Certification in the Azure will be an added advantage (Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-103), Azure Developer Associate (AZ-203) and Azure DevOps Engineer Expert (AZ-400))

How to Apply

Senior iOS developer

Job Purpose:

The role of an iOS developer is to develop high-end iOS applications for the latest Apple mobile devices. This will include collaborating with the design team for new application features, identifying and fixing application bottlenecks, maintaining the core code, and updating applications published on the App Store. iOS Developer must have a strong working knowledge of iOS Frameworks, be proficient in Objective-C, and be able to work as part of a team. Ultimately, an outstanding iOS Developer should be able to create functional, attractive applications that perfectly meet the needs of the user.

Job Responsibilities

Strategy, Planning & Execution

• 5+ years of software development experience

• 5+ years of iOS development

• Proficient in Objective-C, Swift, and Cocoa Touch.

• Extensive experience with iOS Frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, Core Graphics and Core Text

• Knowledge of iOS back-end services.

• Knowledge of Apple’s design principles and application interface guidelines.

• Proficient in code versioning tools including Mercurial, Git, and SVN.

• Knowledge of C-based libraries.

• Familiarity with push notifications, APIs, and cloud messaging.

• Experience with continuous integration.

• Have published 4+ iOS apps in the app store.

• Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

• Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

• Experience in Restful API integration

• Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

• Experience in offline storage, Multi-threading, and performance tuning

• UI testing experience

• Unit testing experience

• iOS DevOps experience

Qualifications

Must be able and willing to collaborate in a team/cooperative environment as well as exercise independent judgment and initiative.

Strong analytical, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

Is extremely logical, detail oriented with a keen attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to prioritize workload and meet multiple project deadlines.

Ability to conduct research into systems issues and products as required.

Highly self-motivated and self-directed.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Proven ability to quickly learn new applications, processes, and procedures.

Structured thinker, effective communicator with excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent listening and interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Senior Solutions Architect

Responsibilities

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Building solution architectures based on business requirements

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science, or related field.

5 years’ experience in a solution architecture role designing complex solutions.

Good understanding of DevOps and CI/CD practices. Experience on these items is mandatory

Experience in designing solutions for hybrid environments (on-premise and cloud). Cloud certification is an added advantage

In-depth understanding of coding languages (Java, python, c#).

Sound knowledge of various operating systems (Linux, AIX, Solaris, Windows) and databases (Oracle, MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres and NoSQL DBs)

Strong organizational and leadership skills.

How to Apply

