Saturday, May 8, 2021 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has hinted at the qualities that attract her to a man after the messy divorce with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

Anerlisa and Pol are currently embroiled in a messy divorce that has landed in court, barely 1 year after they exchanged vows in a private wedding.

The pretty heiress has since returned to the country to concentrate on business after her marriage flopped.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old business lady said that for any man to sweep her heart, he must be wealthy, smart, and with no kids.

Details of what caused her messy divorce with Ben Pol still remain scanty.

Anerlisa has already signed divorce documents and removed her wedding ring.

