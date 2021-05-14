Friday, 14 May 2021 – Renowned disc jockey, Dj Joe Mfalme, has flaunted a modern house that he has built for his mother in the village.

The talented mixmaster said when he chose to become a deejay, his villagers laughed at him because deejaying was considered a job for failures back then.

Some people even warned his parents that he would destroy his life after becoming a deejay.

But 12 years later, his mother is proud of him after he built for her a nice home, thanks to his thriving deejaying career.

Mfalme posted a photo flaunting the beautiful mansion and captioned it, “When I choose to become a DJ I’ll never forget how some people laughed at us in shaggz and some discouraging me and telling my parents “kijana yako sasa amekua mkora. fast forward 12 years later, land was bought and Mom’s house has been completed thanks to this Hustle.

“Hii dunia usitharau kazi ya mtu. One lesson I have learnt, in anything that you do, if you put your best foot forward and you become disciplined, you MUST SUCCEED. GOD’S GRACE WILL ALWAYS BE SUFFICIENT

Here’s a photo of the house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST