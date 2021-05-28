Friday, 28 May 2021 – Top-rated Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has gotten a major boost in his thriving music career after he was nominated for the prestigious BET Awards.

Simba, as he is commonly known, is the only artist flying high the East African flag at the prestigious awards.

He will be battling it out with music heavyweights such as Burna Boy and Wizkid from Nigeria.

Others who have been named in the Best International Act category include; Aya Nakamura (France Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

The nomination comes at a time that Diamond is engaged in a supremacy war with his former label mate Harmonize.

Harmonize has been trying to outshine his boss but he has a long way to go.

Here’s the full list of 2021 BET Awards nominees.

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Album of the Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weekend

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best new artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best group:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s choice award:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year:

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best movie:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best actor:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award:

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

