Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Renowned comedienne Jemutai can now breathe a sigh of relief after DNA results confirmed that Professor Hamo is the biological father of her son and daughter.

Hamo demanded a DNA test and promised that he will take full responsibility if the results turn positive when he met Jemutai to iron out their differences.

The test was done two weeks ago and the results came out today.

The elated comedienne took to her social media platforms and revealed that DNA results have confirmed that Hamo is the biological father of her kids.

“DNA results are out 99.9%” excited Jemutai posted on social media.

Jemutai came out guns blazing recently and accused Hamo of being a deadbeat father, leading to an ugly online drama between her and her comedian baby daddy.

She revealed that Hamo last visited his children in October 2020 and since then; he has never provided anything for them.

Hamo will now be forced to take care of his kids or face the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST