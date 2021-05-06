Thursday, May 6, 2021 – A newlywed couple has stunned Netizens after they did something unique during their simple and memorable wedding.

Instead of hiring limousines and other fleets of guzzlers to ferry them during the special day, they were ferried in a tractor together with their bridesmaids.

The tractor moved around the streets carrying the newlywed couple, who were dancing in celebration and waving to passers-by, bringing business to a near standstill.

If you thought Kenyans are crazy, then you need to crossover to Uganda where the incident happened.

Check out the video.

