Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and the infamous ‘deep state’ not to underestimate Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jirongo said Ruto is popular in some areas in the country and nobody should write him off when it comes to the 2022 presidential election.

The former presidential aspirant opined that even though the DP is believed to have ‘bought’ some of the politicians to support his candidature, he has a genuine following in some areas.

“People are not stupid; they can gauge your character, there was a bit of hawking that led people to believe that the following was genuine, but there are areas in this country where Ruto is popular; you cannot write him off,” Jirongo told a local TV station.

The second in command has been popularising his hustler narrative which focuses on a bottom-up approach as he seeks to make his first stab at the presidency.

He is very determined in succeeding his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and has been wooing the youth and unemployed Kenyans to support his 2022 presidential bid, assuring them that his will be a government of hustlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST