Friday, 28 May 2021– Kabi Wa Jesus has put a smile on his grandmother’s face after upgrading her house with an amazing makeover.

Before the makeover, the house was in a bad state.

The famous brand influencer bought new furniture for his grandmother, painted the house, and gave it a fresh new look.

His grandmother shed tears of joy following the kind act.

Photos shared online shows the aged woman shedding tears of joy and blessing Kabi for the amazing work.

Kabi has been trying to clean up his image after a DNA test confirmed that he sired a kid with his cousin.

He had abandoned the kid, prompting his cousin to take him to court.

This is how the house looked like before the makeover.

2) This is how the house looks like after giving it a fresh look.

The Kenyan DAILY POST