Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is a persona non grata in Nyeri County, going by how residents treated his ally on Monday when she visited Nyeri Town.

Nyeri Deputy Governor, Caroline Karugu, a member of the Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party, was saved by police on Monday after businessmen in Nyeri town bayed for her blood.

The businessmen demanded the Deputy Governor to apologize to Nyeri men following her previous statement where she said Nyeri women are untouchable.

After a few minutes of push and pull, the police officers arrived at the scene and whisked the deputy governor to safety.

She was escorted by the officers, who ensured tight security although this did not stop the youths from shouting down the politician.

This unfortunate incident has been condemned by Nyeri leaders led by the former women representative, Priscilla Nyokabi.

Priscilla asked Nyeri politicians to carry out civil campaigns which are free from violence and abuse.

Watch video

The Kenyan DAILY POST