Friday, May 21, 2021 – A confidant of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been chased away like a dog after she attempted to address Kericho County Assembly.

Senate Deputy Speaker, Prof Margaret Kamar, had a rough time on Friday trying to convince the MCAs to let her address the assembly.

But MCAs rejected her request because of her affiliation to the Kieleweke team.

The MCAs claimed that they did not know who invited Kamar to the House owing to their political differences.

The MCA said the only person who can address them must come from the ‘hustler nation’, saying they only acknowledge the hustler movement led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“We were served with an order paper that the Senate Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar was supposed to make an official address to Kericho MCAs, and we vehemently said no,” one of the MCAs said.

“From today henceforth, whoever will be coming here to address us should be from the hustler movement.

“We can’t just allow someone from another camp who does not think like us to come and pollute our minds,” the MCA added.

