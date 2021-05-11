Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – A close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta has celebrated the move by the Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, to declare the seat held by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura vacant.

In a Gazette notice on Tuesday, Lusaka said he declared the seat vacant after Jubilee Party, the party that sponsored Mwaura to the senate, expelled him early this year.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th of May, 2021,” the gazette notice stated.

Commenting about the move, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, celebrated the move saying Mwaura deserved such kind of treatment because he had shown ingratitude to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta who had mentored and made him the person he is today.

In Wambugu’s observation, Raila introduced Mwaura into politics during the reign of the grand coalition in 2008, where he appointed him to a post before nominating him to Parliament in 2013.

Also, he averred that Uhuru nominated the senator in 2017 on a Jubilee party ticket but started being rebellious to the ideals of the political outfit.

Essentially for 15 years, he has been working courtesy of Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Yet rather than be the poster boy for the handshake & BBI that both are now pushing for, he’s been the first person to throw personal shade at both; viciously and consistently.

“This game has rules. Good Riddance,” Wambugu wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday.

