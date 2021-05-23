Sunday, May 23, 2021 – The Jubilee Party has unveiled Kariri Njama as its candidate for the Kiambaa by-election scheduled for July 15.

Njama, who is a businessman, was selected after undergoing interviews at Jubilee headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi yesterday.

Jubilee Party National Management Committee had announced that it will be conducting nominations through face-to-face interviews for the upcoming by-elections in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward.

The businessman had to dispel reports that he had ditched the Jubilee party when he announced his candidacy in April 2021.

“We are behind the president and the Jubilee party ideologies and we will finish the journey with the president,” he stated.

Njama also has already launched a few projects under his organisation Kariri Njama foundation where he sponsored top students in the KCSE 2020.

“Congratulations Simiyu Robinson Wanjala. You have made me proud, having paid your school fees when you joined Form One. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote.

Following the recent election losses, the Jubilee party opted for face-to-face interviews after reviewing applications submitted to the county elections board by the applicants.

