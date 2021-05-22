Saturday, May 22, 2021 – 10 aspirants for the Jubilee Party in the upcoming Muguga Ward by-election have vowed not to participate in scheduled face-to-face interviews for the upcoming by-election.

In a letter, the 10 aspirants said the decision was reached after consultations with their supporters earlier in the day.

The interviews had been planned to commence on May 22 and would see a flagbearer selected from the list of 10.

This came after the recently concluded Juja by-election which saw Jubilee lose to George Koimburi of Moses Kuria-led People’s Empowerment Party.

The aspirants who signed the letter to party Secretary General Raphael Tuju are Joyce Gacie, Joseph Gichuki, Jacob Munyua, Francis Kimemiah, Wilfred Njoroge, James Gakaria, Joseph Mung’ara, Francis Karumbo, Francis Waithaka, and Andrew Ngigi.

The 10 unanimously denounced the slated interviews that were set to be conducted by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, demanding the normal popular vote.

“We’ve unanimously agreed that we want the popular vote by Wanjiku to be conducted so that the Muguga Ward Electorate vote for the preferred candidate in an open and fair process as per the expectations,” read an excerpt of the letter.

The party had earlier given assurance that the process would be democratic, impartial, and transparent.

The Muguga seat fell vacant after the demise of Eliud Ngugi in March at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

The process was also to be adopted in the upcoming Kiambaa by-election following the death of the Paul Koinange in March.

