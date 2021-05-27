Thursday, May 27, 2021 – The ruling Jubilee Party has moved to dispel rumours that David Murathe has resigned from his position as the party’s Vice Chairman.

In his statement, the Jubilee Communications Director Abert Memusi dismissed Murathe’s resignation reports which had flooded social media yesterday.

He added that Murathe continues to occupy his seat in the same capacity and perform his duties.

“It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating on social media alleging that the Jubilee Party Vice-Chair Hon. David Murathe has resigned.”

“We would like to clarify that such reports are false.”

“Hon. David Murathe remains our able Vice-Chair and continues to carry out his duties in that capacity, working diligently to fulfill his mandate as provided for in the Party Constitution,” a statement to newsrooms from Jubilee Communications Director Abert Memusi read.

The ruling party further urged its supporters to treat such reports as false stating that any changes in the party leadership structure will be communicated by the relevant organs.

“We urge members of the public to treat any documents, reports or communication purporting to convey his resignation with the contempt they deserve.”

“Any official communication about changes in the Jubilee Party leadership will be communicated through the official party organs, as is the norm, and as is articulated in the Jubilee Party Constitution,” Memusi stated.

Yesterday, social media was awash with news that Murathe had quit his position in Jubilee, a move that threw Deputy President William Ruto and his allies into celebration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST