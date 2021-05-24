Monday, May 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relative, Udi Gecaga, has renewed a court battle with his step-mother, Margaret Gecaga, as he seeks to evict her from her home in Muthaiga Estate, Nairobi County.

Court documents show that the late Bethuel Gecaga had transferred ownership of eight properties in Muthaiga to his son Udi, before his demise in December 2016.

Among the properties transferred include Margaret’s Muthaiga home where she lived with Bethuel.

Reports also indicated that Udi demanded rent of Ksh9 million, accruing from the time his father died.

In her defence, Margaret pointed out that her husband had suffered from memory loss due to a severe health condition and hence couldn’t have sanctioned the transfer of properties.

She also questioned whether the documents had been prepared by an independent advocate, faulting Udi of hatching a scheme to deny her a share of the multi-billion property.

The court battle saw a Tribunal award Udi the rights of ownership of the eight properties.

This was upheld by a ruling by the High court which granted Udi ownership rights.

Bethuel married Margaret in August 2007 though she noted that they had been living together since 1993.

Udi Gecaga has been embroiled in a court battle with Margaret since 2017 after his father’s property was transferred to Quinvest, a firm he manages.

Udi was married to Uhuru’s elder sister Jeni Wambui.

His children, Jomo and Nana, serve as Uhuru’s personal assistant and chief executive of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST