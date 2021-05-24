Monday, May 24, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will employ structures that will help achieve his economic blueprint without heavy borrowing from foreign lenders.

Addressing his allies, business people, and other professionals in Kilifi, Ruto said the country is capable of funding its infrastructural development through proper utilization of the revenues and resources at hand.

According to Ruto, his plan if he is elected president next year, will be to empower small enterprises to enhance savings at the expense of borrowing.

“Instead of borrowing, we will enhance and expand our savings.”

“Borrowing is threatening our nation,” Ruto stated.

This comes at a time the country is grappling with public debt that many believe has been ballooning since the inception of the Jubilee regime eight years ago.

The DP said the current burgeoning debts had ruined the country, adding he will be working to salvage the nation from the burden.

He committed to reviving the country’s economy and mending the debt status once he assumes office as president come 2022.

At the meeting, the leaders also presented the issues ailing the Coastal people, which they would like Ruto to address should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the country’s fifth president.

They assured the DP of the support in the coming vote as they hailed him for having at heart the issues ailing the region.

