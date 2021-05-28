Friday, May 28, 2021 – The men in charge of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security are not leaving anything to chance as they make sure the life of the Head of State, who is also the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, is not endangered

For the last two weeks, Uhuru has been exposed to danger whereby his bodyguards, who are from the elite Reece Unit, are being blamed for the security lapses.

To avert any other security lapse, the Reece squad are now screening everybody who comes near the president excluding his Deputy, William Ruto.

On Thursday, during the National Prayer Breakfast meeting held at Parliament buildings, National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, was almost stripped naked by Uhuru‘s bodyguards, who are frisking everybody near the president.

In the video clip that has since gone viral, Uhuru‘s security men were seen frisking Muturi after he put his arms in the pockets.

Here is the embarrassing video

The Kenyan DAILY POST