Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – President Uhuru has continued to endear himself to Tanzanians from the warm reception he has accorded President Samia Suluhu.

President Suluhu is on a two-day state visit to the country and Uhuru has spared no cost in making her feel at home.

On Tuesday evening, President Samiajoined by a cross-section of Kenyan Muslim women for Iftar at State House, Nairobi, ahead of a State Banquet hosted in her honour by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

See the photos from State House that has wowed Tanzanians

