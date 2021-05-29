Saturday, May 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga met Nyanza legislators at State House ahead of the president’s 5-day visit to Kisumu, where he will preside over the Madaraka Day fete.

In the meeting with Nyanza MPs, the President assured the lawmakers that he will deliver on projects underway in the region and also unite the country.

“My brother (Raila Odinga) and I are focused on leaving a legacy where young people have steady jobs, are able to access basics needs and a country where all citizens are proud to be Kenyans,” Uhuru stated at the meeting.

The following considerations and projects have been earmarked for either launch or supervision in Nyanza.

1. Nakuru –Kisumu Meter Gauge Railway Line.

2. Kisumu Inland Container Depot –Kibos.

3. Kisumu Passenger Train Terminus.

4. Launch of Kisumu-Butere line.

5. Ground break the Kshs25 billion Koru Soin dam.

6. Ground break the construction of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Miwani.

7. Launch the refurbished Kisumu Port and MV Uhuru; alongside a newly constructed ship.

8. Shipyard commissioning.

9. Launch four feeder ports of Asembo Bay, Kendu Bay, Homabay and Sio Port.

10. Commission the Kshs476 million Marine School.

11. Ground break the Mamboleo-Muhoroni- Kipsitet road.

12. Commission the Kshs4.2 billion Lake Basin Mall project.

13. The Ksh600 million Uhuru Business Park and Market Complex.

14. Inspection of works Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Grounds.

15. The groundbreaking for the construction of the East Africa Community (EAC) Lake Victoria Basin Commission Headquarters in Kisumu at a cost of Ksh145 million.

16. Commission ADB funded Sirari Corridor Ahero –Kisii road done at a cost of Kshs9.5 billion.

17. Commission the Kshs2.2 billion Siaya -Bondo Water and Sanitation project.

18. Launch the Kshs227 million last mile connectivity project in Siaya.

19. Commission the Kshs1 billion Kodiaga – Nyangweso – Wagai – Onyinyore / Akala road.

20. Commission Kshs3 billion Isebania-Ikerege-Kehancha-Ntimaru-Gwitembe-Ang’ata-Lolgorian Road.

21. Approve Kshs350 million for South Nyanza Sugar Company.

22. Grant a Charter to Tom Mboya University College as well as commission construction of the Administration and Tuition block project.

23. Ground breaking of the Kshs2.5 billion Mbita -Sindo -Kiabuya -Karungu road.

24. Inspection of the dredging of Mbita causeway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST