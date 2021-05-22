Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika wants to become Nakuru Governor in 2022 so that she can punish President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Manoti TV on Friday, Ngunjiri said Kihika wants to become Nakuru county boss so that she can punish President Uhuru Kenyatta who is planning to retire at his home in Nakuru.

He further sent a warning to the Nakuru Senator and vehemently said that the Head of State needs to be given peace should he choose to settle in the Rift Valley County.

” Naona ata hapa iko watu wanasema ati wanataka kiti ya gavana hapa because they have heard that the President wants to retire in Nakuru, sasa naskia wengine wanasema they’ll not give him peace,” Kimani said.

Ngunjiri further promised to ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta lives in peace in Nakuru and that he is respected for all the things he has done for the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST