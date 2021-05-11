Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Igembe North MP, Maoka Maore, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to punish all Jubilee Party MPs and Senators who opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Tuesday, Maore, who is also National Assembly deputy Minority whip, said the lawmakers disrespected the President by opposing the BBI bill.

“It is incumbent on President Kenyatta to crack the whip on his troops who seem to be wandering, cheap and petty to ensure he brings in discipline,” Maore said.

At least 320 members participated in the vote at the second stage where 235 supported the Bill, 83 voted no while two abstained.

Most allies of Deputy President William Ruto rejected the Bill during the vote that followed the political alignments in the country.

During voting in the third reading, the Ayes were 224, Nays 63, while two abstained.

At least 17 MPs from Mt Kenya opposed the Bill among them Mathira’s Rigathi Gachagua, Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau, Ndia MP George Macharia, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), and Jeffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South).

Others were Manyatta MP John Mutunga, Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igambang’ombe), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).

Purity Wangui (Kirinyaga Woman Rep), Tharaka Nithi Woman MP Beatrice Nkatha, Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro, Nyeri Woman MP Rahab Mukami, and Kandara’s Alice Wahome also rejected it.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata and his Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, are among Jubilee Senators who opposed the bill in the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST