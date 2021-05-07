Friday, May 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now at the crossroads of who to support for president in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

This is after his family appears split on the choice of Uhuru’s successor in the State House.

Reliable sources revealed that the highly respected matriarch, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is pushing for Gideon Moi to be backed by the family for the presidency in 2022.

On the other hand, her son Muhoho Kenyatta is rooting for Musalia Mudavadi.

Mama Ngina’s brother, George Muhoho, is said to be fronting Raila Odinga.

What is worse is that the three are all advisers of Uhuru Kenyatta which complicates matters for the president.

Sources intimate that the Gideon factor is becoming complex to the Kenyatta family to an extent Uhuru, who has been told the Baringo senator cannot win the presidency, wants the Building Bridges Initiative Bill passed to have Gideon benefit from power-sharing and so be at the centre of power.

Sources further stated that Uhuru wants Gideon to be president but not in 2022.

Uhuru is said to be fronting Raila as president with Gideon Moi as his running mate with a Kikuyu Prime Minister if BBI sees the light of day.

And with Raila’s health being of concern, Gideon may take over before 2027.

On the other hand, Muhoho is fronting Mudavadi for the presidency since he is seen as a safe pair of hands.

Besides, Mudavadi does not have known enemies and hence will not embark on a revenge mission if handed the presidency.

