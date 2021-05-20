Thursday, May 20, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to punish the Mt Kenya electorate for embarrassing him during the Just concluded Juja parliamentary by-election.

During the chaotic by-election held on Tuesday, voters rejected Jubilee Party’s candidate, Susan Wakapee, and instead, chose People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, George Koimburi.

Koimburi garnered 12,159 votes against Susan’s 5,746 votes.

Commenting on social media after Koimburi was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kipkorir urged Uhuru to punish the Mt Kenya region by taking development and public appointments to other areas like Nyanza and Coast region where he has a number of supporters.

He also urged the President to punish the Mt Kenya electorate by letting their coffee and tea rot in farms.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta should re-allocate all these appointments & contracts to Nyanza & Coast Provinces …. He should completely abandon Mount Kenya who have shown such disrespect of monumental proportion. Let the coffee & tea rot in the farms!

“And let the roads be potholed!” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

