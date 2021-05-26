Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday, launched an ultra-modern abattoir in Lucky summer estate in Nairobi that is owned by livestock farmers.

The Neema abattoir that was built at a cost of Sh 300 million has an installed daily slaughter capacity of 12,000 and 6,000 small stock (goats/sheep) for local and export markets respectively.

Speaking during the launch Uhuru congratulated the livestock farmers for coming together and having such an ingenious idea of producing lamb, goat, and beef where a big share is exported.

However, when Uhuru was coming out of the launch, an incident happened around Lucky summer that put the Head of State in danger.

A middle-aged man walked to the middle of the road and managed to block Uhuru’s moving car for up to seven seconds.

In a split second, a few other people at the roadside also attempted to move closer to the President’s car but they, alongside the intruder, were repulsed by the President’s security detail which violently pushed him off the road.

The President was in the car at the time the incident happened which means this is the second time in less than a week the Head of State’s security has been breached.

Here is the videO.

