Friday, May 7, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has by-passed his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, and appointed Professor Fatuma Chege as Education Principal Secretary, a move that may put the handshake in jeopardy.

In a gazette dated May 6, Uhuru directed Chege to assume office on the same day and serve as the PS for the State Department for Implementation of Curriculum.

Chege will spearhead the execution of the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Raila, through ODM MPs, had opposed the nomination of the Kenyatta University (KU) Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, arguing that it would heap pressure on an already bloated wage bill and extended government workforce.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed argued that the Education Ministry, under CS George Magoha, already had five PSs.

“There are five PSs in the Education ministry. Let us reject something for the first time as a House. Whereas I don’t have a problem with Chege, we do not need another PS.”

“It is hypocritical to lament a bloated government and we come back here to rubber-stamp creation of more positions,” Mbadi stated.

Chege was the chairperson of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) task force that gave the road map for the 2-6-3-3-3 education system as the government shifts from the 8-4-4 system.

The Kenyan DAILY POST