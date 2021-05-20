Thursday, May 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly angry with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for unleashing police officers to brutalize supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to favour Jubilee candidates in the just concluded by-election.

This comes even as ODM alluded to revisiting the handshake after several of its members were arrested in Bonchari, Kisii, in a by-election they won.

Former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director-General Pavel Oimeke defeated UDA’s Teresa Bitutu and Jubilee’s Zebedeo Opore.

“What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries,” ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga stated in his statement.

“We want an equal playground for all contestants.”

“We will not accept to be in partnership with parties such as Jubilee yet they are the ones using state resources to undermine us,” Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna added.

The same was witnessed in Juja where police were all over brutalizing supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and Moses Kuria.

