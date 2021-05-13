Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Today, President Uhuru Kenyatta had a rare chance of meeting United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Westlands, Nairobi.

During the virtual meeting at Westlands Primary School, Uhuru spoke for some minutes with the British premier, who was also at a primary school in England

The meeting between the two leaders is part of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), an initiative through which Kenya and the UK aim to raise $5 billion needed to help 175 million children from 87 low-income countries get quality schooling.

While addressing Both UK and Kenya students, Uhuru revealed that his government will ensure that there is free and quality education for both primary and secondary schools in Kenya.

…It is important for every child to have access to quality education. Kenya has ensured that primary and secondary education is free for ALL students as well as driving for 100% transition between primary and secondary school…,” Uhuru said.

Here are photos of Uhuru having a virtual meeting with the UK Prime Minister in Westlands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.