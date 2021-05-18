Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has claimed electoral malpractices in the ongoing Bonchari by-election.

The party has protested the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to dispatch a contingent of police officers to man the polling stations in Bonchari, Kisii County.

The party, through its agents, has also raised concerns of voter bribery witnessed in various polling centres.

Jubilee party has been accused of being behind the malpractices. At the same time, ODM has written to the IEBC decrying harassment of the party’s candidate and other officials by police officers on orders from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

ODM is now accusing Uhuru’s Government of intimidating other candidates, including Raila Odinga’s man, in order to rig the election in favour of the Jubilee candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST