Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga passed down pieces of advice to his successor Martha Koome who assumed the office yesterday.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Supreme Court grounds, Maraga, who during his tenure had a strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta, reminded Koome that the office was very demanding and that she should tackle it with grace.

He further noted that she should always endeavor to cooperate with other judges and her counsel to make her reign at the office smooth.

“The Deputy Chief Justice and other judges have pledged to support you.”

“The counsel has pledged to support you.”

“There is really no worry whatsoever, you will be able to deliver.”

“All you need to do is to cooperate with them,” stated Maraga.

He further challenged her to stick to her guns and remind other officials that they need to stay in their lanes.

“One important thing CJ, just keep reminding everybody that constitutional power is constrained power so that everybody keeps to his/her lane, we will have a wonderful country,” he added.

While approving her nomination, President Uhuru Kenyatta congratulated the new Chief Justice Martha Koome for being the first woman to clinch the position.

“It is a great day as we celebrate the confirmation of a new CJ to the republic of Kenya and also for me to be the first president to swear in the first female CJ of Kenya,” Uhuru stated.

Koome was nominated after a rigorous interview process and trounced over 10 other applicants for the position.

